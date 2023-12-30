2023: Extreme Weather Events Highlight Global Climate Concerns

The Christmas season saw South America, especially Argentina’s Catamarca province, grappling with excessive rainfall that led to flash floods and the collapse of a crucial pedestrian bridge. Despite the damage to various infrastructures and residential flooding, there were no reported casualties. Catamarca’s unique topography contributed to the creation of a stationary shower system, causing this severe weather event.

Flash Floods: A Global Concern

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) also faced extreme weather struggles. Heavy rainfall resulted in flooding, mudslides, and landslides in the eastern region of the country. In Bukavu and surrounding areas, at least 40 people lost their lives, adding to the 20 fatalities from similar conditions in South Kivu’s Mwenga territory earlier. This alarming situation highlights the global concern around the severity and frequency of flash floods.

Visibility Crisis in Asia

Meanwhile, in Asia, poor visibility due to fog severely affected north-west India and Pakistan, disrupting transportation and creating perilous driving conditions. Delhi experienced near-zero visibility, and the ensuing smog, a toxic blend of fog and pollutants, has raised major health concerns. Turkey also faced a visibility crisis, where dense fog led to a multi-vehicle crash involving three buses, claiming 10 lives and injuring 57.

The Climate Change Factor

These weather events remind us of the increasing impact of climate change on global health and safety. Rising temperatures are leading to more frequent extreme weather events, disruptions in agricultural patterns, and the spread of vector-borne diseases. These changes pose a significant threat to public health and safety, demanding urgent attention and action from the global community. The Earth’s climate is changing at a rate ten times faster than the average warming rate post an ice age, primarily driven by human-released carbon dioxide. This rapidly increasing global temperature is a major concern for modern animals and plants that have never experienced changes of this scale and speed before.

Climate change doesn’t just pose health risks—it also carries significant economic implications. According to a report by the federal government, extreme weather events impose nearly $150 billion in costs on the United States each year. The response to climate change from companies, economic policymakers, and private investors has been varied, leaving room for more concerted efforts towards a sustainable future.