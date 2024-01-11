en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts

Weather patterns and their influence on chronic pain have been the subject of a recent study by the University of Georgia. Led by geography and atmospheric sciences lecturer, Christopher Elcik, the research delved into the behavior alterations in individuals suffering from chronic pain and migraines in response to weather changes. The study, which surveyed over 4,600 respondents, revealed remarkable findings, potentially paving the way for more personalized pain management strategies.

Unveiling the Weather-Pain Connection

The study disclosed that a significant majority of individuals with chronic pain conditions, including migraines, recognize weather patterns as potential triggers for their pain. A striking 89% of migraine sufferers and 64% of individuals with other pain-related conditions concurred with this observation. The research thus underscored the strong correlation between shifts in weather patterns, particularly changes in barometric pressure, and pain exacerbation.

Public Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts

Elcik’s study also revealed a high public interest in weather-based pain forecasts. Such forecasts could, in principle, guide individuals in taking precautionary measures against potential pain exacerbation. More than half of the respondents indicated a likelihood to undertake preventive actions, such as taking medication or resting, if the risk of pain was predicted to be high.

Web-Based Tools and the Need for Further Research

The research also pointed to the popularity of existing web-based tools, like AccuWeather’s arthritis or migraine forecast, among the respondents. Such tools already aid many in planning their activities and taking preventive measures in anticipation of potential pain triggers. However, Elcik emphasized that further research is needed to develop a reliable weather-based pain forecast. Despite this, the current findings demonstrate a substantial audience eagerly awaiting such resources, which could significantly aid in better pain management for the community.

0
Health Science & Technology Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
16 mins ago
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Isabella Strahan, a 19-year-old young woman, has become a beacon of hope and resilience as she fights a malignant brain tumor, medulloblastoma. Her life took a devastating turn when she woke up vomiting blood on October 25, leading to an emergency MRI scan that revealed a tumor larger than a golf ball in her brain.
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
21 mins ago
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
UK Labour Party Unveils Child Health Action Plan Amid Broader Debates
22 mins ago
UK Labour Party Unveils Child Health Action Plan Amid Broader Debates
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
17 mins ago
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
Chilly Naps: Parents Embrace Scandinavian Practice of Outdoor Baby Sleep
18 mins ago
Chilly Naps: Parents Embrace Scandinavian Practice of Outdoor Baby Sleep
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
19 mins ago
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
15 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
16 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
16 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
16 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
17 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
17 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
17 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
17 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app