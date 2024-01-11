en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024

In the bustling corridors of CES 2024, Waves, a pioneer in the realm of audio plugins and signal processors, unveiled its latest innovation – SoloMode, an AI-enhanced audio filtering software. This ground-breaking tool promises to deliver unparalleled voice clarity in audio or video calls on smartphones and PCs, irrespective of the cacophony of background noises.

Introducing SoloMode

SoloMode is no ordinary audio enhancer; it is built upon a sophisticated AI algorithm that allows the software to isolate the user’s voice from a sea of distracting sounds. How does it accomplish this? By prompting the user to create a unique voice signature upon its first use. This signature becomes the singular focus of the software, enabling it to filter out any extraneous noises, thereby ensuring that the user’s voice comes across as crystal clear during calls.

A Legacy of Award-Winning Innovations

With SoloMode, Waves once again demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. The company has a rich history of creating award-winning products, including Technical GRAMMY Award-winning and Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Award-winning audio solutions. The launch of SoloMode is another feather in the cap of this innovative enterprise.

Waves at CES 2024

However, Waves’ showcase at CES was not limited to SoloMode alone. Among the other innovations on display was the Clarity Vx Pro, a noise removal plugin that also leverages the power of AI. This technology can be experienced either through pro-audio plugins or in select consumer devices. With a 30-year history in professional audio technology and over 1 million users spanning the music, entertainment, film, and broadcasting industries, Waves’ technology is embedded in products from leading semiconductor manufacturers and renowned consumer electronics brands.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
11 mins ago
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
Leading the charge in AI-driven process automation, Pipefy has unveiled its hallmark offering, Pipefy AI for HR. This innovative tool, equipped with an AI-powered chatbot, is set to revolutionize human resources operations. Available around the clock, the chatbot grants employees access to HR-related information, including company policies, forms, and data, and provides a streamlined platform
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
Rise in AI and QR Code Scams in Australia: A Call for Vigilance
2 hours ago
Rise in AI and QR Code Scams in Australia: A Call for Vigilance
Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health
3 hours ago
Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
11 mins ago
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Microsoft Surpasses Apple in Market Value Amid AI-Powered Rally
38 mins ago
Microsoft Surpasses Apple in Market Value Amid AI-Powered Rally
Kinaxis Inc. Unveils AI and ML Innovations for Retail Supply Chain
2 hours ago
Kinaxis Inc. Unveils AI and ML Innovations for Retail Supply Chain
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
10 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
10 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
11 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
11 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
11 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
11 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
11 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app