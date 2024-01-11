en English
Disaster

Water Search and Rescue Training in Camarines Sur Led by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Water Search and Rescue Training in Camarines Sur Led by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya

A groundbreaking Water Search and Rescue Training was recently carried out in the province of Camarines Sur. The session, led by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya, is a significant stride towards enhancing disaster preparedness and response capabilities in the region. This training initiative underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to community safety and resilience, particularly in areas susceptible to water-related disasters such as floods and typhoons.

Sagip Kapamilya – A Humanitarian Pillar

Sagip Kapamilya is a humanitarian program run by the ABS-CBN Corporation, widely recognized for its disaster relief and assistance operations. With an unflinching focus on community safety, the organization orchestrates a variety of initiatives aimed at mitigating the damage caused by natural disasters and promoting resilience at a grassroots level.

Addressing Water-Related Threats

The Water Search and Rescue Training is a prime example of Sagip Kapamilya’s proactive approach to disaster management. The initiative is specifically targeted at areas that regularly grapple with water-related hazards like floods and typhoons. With the frequency and severity of such events on the rise, the training program is designed to equip local communities with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage emergencies and reduce associated risks.

Building a Resilient Community

The training session in Camarines Sur is part of a broader strategy to fortify communities against the adverse effects of natural disasters. By empowering locals with the necessary know-how and resources, Sagip Kapamilya is paving the way for a safer and more resilient region. The organization’s work serves as a beacon of hope for communities across the Philippines, demonstrating how proactive measures can play a pivotal role in mitigating the devastating impact of natural disasters.

Disaster Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

