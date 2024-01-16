Young Offenders Siddell and Solomon Sentenced for Violent Carjacking Incident

In a recent display of judicial prudence, Rico Siddell, aged 20, and Luke Solomon, aged 19, have been sentenced to two years in a young offender's institution. The sentence was passed down on January 15, 2024, following their violent assault on a milkman during his rounds in Nottingham, which culminated in a carjacking and subsequent crash.

Advertisment

The Crime

Siddell and Solomon's actions were not merely opportunistic, but rather a targeted and calculated attack. The duo, in their violent rampage, not only stole the milkman's float but also inflicted severe injuries on him. The extent of the harm was such that the victim required hospital treatment for head and leg injuries.

The Conviction

Advertisment

Both offenders were held accountable for their actions in court. Siddell pleaded guilty to robbery, while Solomon pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and assault of an emergency worker. The seriousness of their crimes warranted incarceration, yet the court, considering their young age, opted for a sentence that also focuses on their rehabilitation.

The Sentence

Both Siddell and Solomon were sentenced to serve two years in a young offender's institution, with the sentence suspended for 21 months. In addition to this, they were ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirements days. Solomon was further required to complete a six-month alcohol abstinence requirement course. The nature of their sentence underscores the court's attempt to balance punishment with an opportunity for reform.