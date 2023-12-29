Xochitl Galvez’s Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy

In a bold and innovative move, Xochitl Galvez Ruiz, the presidential candidate representing the Fuerza y Corazon por Mexico coalition, has chosen to project her initial and full name across the night skies of Mexico City. The celestial display, not only a tool for increasing her visibility but also an assertion of her presence in the political arena, is accompanied by a message standing in stark opposition to the current Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

A Unique Strategy

As part of her pre-campaign efforts to connect with citizens and position herself as a formidable contender against the incumbent, Galvez Ruiz has employed this unique strategy. The use of the night sky for political messaging underscores the innovative tactics that Galvez Ruiz’s campaign is willing to employ in order to garner attention and support from the electorate.

Commitment to Impartiality

In a meeting with three magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), Galvez Ruiz reaffirmed the commitment of the TEPJF to ensure impartiality and autonomy in the upcoming 2024 electoral process. This meeting witnessed demands for the resignation of the presiding magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón due to accusations of affinity with President AMLO’s government and a perceived ‘loss of trust’.

Independence and Rational Budget Use

The former president of TEPJF called for the rational use of the budget and maintaining the independence of the electoral court for the upcoming election. This call aligns with Galvez Ruiz’s campaign ethos of transparency and commitment to democratic principles. As the electoral process proceeds, the innovative strategies employed by Galvez Ruiz and the stance of the TEPJF will undoubtedly shape the political landscape of Mexico.