Wuhan’s East Lake Park Lights Up for Year of the Dragon Celebrations

East Lake Park in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province in central China, is currently bathed in vibrant hues of a lantern fair that will run until February 25, 2024. Organized to mark the advent of the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac cycle, the fair is an exhibit of lanterns symbolic of Dragon-themed imagery and themes.

A Celebration of the Year of the Dragon

The Year of the Dragon is deemed lucky in the Chinese Zodiac. With festivities typically extending for fifteen days, the year’s element will be wood, signifying strength and creativity. The last Year of the Wood Dragon witnessed in 1964 was a period of significant change and progressive movements globally. The hope is that the Dragon’s attributes, such as honesty and hard work, will foster collective well-being.

A Vibrant Display of Lanterns and More

Visitors to the fair will experience the rich tapestry of Chinese culture through lanterns that not only offer a visual treat but also mirror the Chinese New Year’s traditions and festive spirit. The fair isn’t limited to lantern displays; additional events aim to spread the joy and excitement of the lunar new year among all attendees.

More Celebrations in Store

Other notable celebrations include the grand celebration for the Year of the Dragon at JCCC on Feb 4, 2024, organized by KCCA. The festival will feature cultural showcases, entertainment activities, family games, and ethnic foods. Also, the Kupferberg Center for the Arts will host a Lunar New Year celebration featuring performances by the Nai Ni Chen Dance Company. Jia He Chinese Restaurant and its sister establishment, Jia He Grand, are set to unveil an enticing array of culinary offerings for the Lunar New Year festivities.

In Korea, the 2024 Ganjeolgot Sunrise Event in Ulsan will usher in the Year of the Blue Dragon from December 31st to January 1st with performances, a drone show, and a fireworks display. Lastly, Nike is preparing for the 2024 Chinese New Year with a range of sneakers for the festive season, themed around the Year of the Dragon.

