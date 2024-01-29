Vice President Dhankhar Attends Beating Retreat Ceremony

On the 29th of January, 2024, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, a significant event marking the end of Republic Day celebrations in India. This ceremony, a time-honored tradition, symbolizes the retreat of troops at sunset, demonstrating the nation's rich military heritage.

High-Profile Attendance

The presence of Vice President Dhankhar, along with other prominent figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscored the ceremony's significance. It is a testament to the respect and recognition accorded to this event by various branches of the government.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The Beating Retreat ceremony is characterized by a series of band performances that beautifully fuse military music and popular tunes. This year's ceremony saw bands from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) performing a total of 31 Indian tunes. These performances, inspired by classical ragas, further showcased the patriotic spirit of the nation.

Spectacular Finale

The event reached a crescendo with a spectacular Drone Show. A swarm of 3,500 indigenous drones lit up the sky over Raisina Hills, leaving attendees and viewers spellbound. The ceremony concluded with the performance of 'Saare Jahan se Achcha', a tune that resonates deeply with every Indian citizen. The live telecast of the ceremony ensured that those unable to attend in person could still partake in this momentous occasion.