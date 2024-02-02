Vice Attorney General Warns Non-compliance by Leaders Threatens Rule of Law

In a recent turn of events, the Vice Attorney General of the Nation, Silvano Gómez Strauch, has openly criticized the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and the Chancellor, Alvaro Leyva Duran, for their non-compliance with a decision made by a supervisory body in a disciplinary investigation. Strauch's concerns are rooted in the belief that such non-compliance poses a major threat to the Rule of Law, the Constitution, and the overall legal order in the country.

Violation of Constitutional Principles

According to Strauch, the disregard shown by the President and the Chancellor towards the decision of the supervisory body is not merely an act of non-compliance, but a violation of the rule of law, the Constitution, and the law. He argues that such behavior is not only detrimental to the nation's legal framework, but also erodes the foundations of legitimacy, leading to arbitrariness and the deterioration of the legal order.

The Importance of Compliance

Emphasizing the significance of authorities adhering to the Political Constitution and the laws, Strauch warns that deviation from democratic principles weakens the Constitution. He argues that the current situation, if left unchecked, could set a dangerous precedent that could destabilize the nation's institutions and undermine the stability of the country as a whole.

A Threat to National Stability

Strauch's criticisms come at a time when the nation is grappling with the implications of such non-compliance. His words echo a stark warning: non-compliance with the decisions of supervisory bodies not only threatens the legal order but could also lead to the erosion of national stability. As the Vice Attorney General, Strauch's concerns represent a call to action for the nation's leaders to uphold the principles of the Constitution and the law, thereby preserving the nation's stability and ensuring the continued functioning of its institutions.