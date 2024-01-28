Venezuelan Opposition Accuses Government of Repression as Elections Approach

As the presidential elections of 2024 loom over Venezuela, the opposition accuses President Nicolas Maduro's government of heightening repression. This outcry follows a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a ban on opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado, sparking controversy both within and outside the country. The opposition, led by chief negotiator Gerardo Blyde, demands free elections with international observers and a firm date, accusations that the government is leveraging state power for repression.

Tension Over the Barbados Agreement

The opposition and the United States argue that the prohibition of Machado contradicts the Barbados Agreement, signed in October 2023. As per the agreement, Venezuela committed to conducting free and fair elections in exchange for sanctions relief. The agreement was a breakthrough resulting from negotiations that also facilitated the release of 10 Americans from Venezuela in return for a Maduro ally. However, the recent Supreme Court decision has prompted the US to rethink its sanctions policy.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Hector Rodriguez, a Venezuelan government spokesman, has accused the opposition of plotting a coup and planning to assassinate Maduro. The charges, presented without concrete evidence, have stoked further tension. Rodriguez insists that the Barbados Agreement remains valid and attributes Machado's disqualification to corruption charges, which Machado refutes. Amidst the turmoil, the spokesman also accuses the US of attempting to strong-arm Venezuela, asserting that the elections will transpire with or without sanctions.

Continued Struggle for Democracy

Despite being disqualified from holding any public office for 15 years, Machado remains undeterred. Vowing to persist in her struggle for democracy, she has labeled the forthcoming elections as fraudulent. Her party, Vente Venezuela, has faced a spate of detentions of its campaign directors along with vandalism of its offices, actions they attribute to the government's strategy of persecution. The escalating tension and political maneuvers in the lead-up to the elections underscore the high stakes for Venezuela's democratic future.