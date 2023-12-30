en English
Courts & Law

US Prosecutors Drop Six Charges Against FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:09 pm EST
In a significant turn of events, U.S. prosecutors have withdrawn six charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF. Notably, these charges were concerned with campaign finance violations and a bribery conspiracy. SBF, renowned for his considerable donations during the 2022 midterm elections, was connected with significant contributions to ‘dark money’ groups. Investigations unveiled ties between these groups and prominent Senate leaders, including Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer. Amidst these legal developments, a peculiar incident happened where Congresswoman Maxine Waters was seen blowing a kiss to SBF, stirring up further public interest.

Implications on the Cryptocurrency Landscape

The decision to drop the charges against SBF has sent tremors through the cryptocurrency industry. However, it does not exempt him from the alleged unlawful political contributions. It is reported that FTX is contemplating legal action to recover the contributions. The announcement of SBF’s conviction and the subsequent decision not to pursue additional charges have led to a state of shock amongst industry players.

No Second Trial for Bankman-Fried

Prosecutors have declared their intention not to conduct a second trial against Bankman-Fried. The reason stated is the ‘strong public interest’ in a swift resolution of the case, which outshadows the benefits of a second trial. Bankman-Fried’s sentencing is scheduled for 28 March 2024, where he is likely to face orders of forfeiture and restitution for the victims of his crimes. He was convicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, which could lead to a decades-long prison sentence.

Legal Developments and Responses

The Bahamas, involved in the prosecution, has not yet given its consent for the U.S. to proceed with the remaining charges against Bankman-Fried. While some charges were temporarily dropped last spring, prosecutors have noted that they introduced evidence about all of the dropped charges during Bankman-Fried’s trial. Attorneys for Bankman-Fried have refrained from commenting on the matter. The verdict symbolizes a significant victory for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, marking a rapid downfall for Bankman-Fried, whose company FTX was valued at $32 billion in early 2022.

Courts & Law United States Watch Now
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

