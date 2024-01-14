en English
Unprecedented Zero Meter Visibility Hits Multiple Indian Cities: IMD Reports

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
In an unprecedented development this winter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility in several Indian cities, marking the first occurrence of such extreme fog conditions this season. Cities affected include Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur in Assam.

Effects on Transportation and Daily Life

The dense fog, resulting in zero visibility, poses significant challenges for transportation and daily activities. Whether it’s road traffic, air travel, or pedestrian movement, the fog has the potential to disrupt normal life. Flight delays, cancellations, and road traffic snarls are common outcomes of such weather conditions. Pedestrians, too, find it difficult to navigate through the thick fog, with the visibility dropping to null.

Responses and Measures

Localized authorities, in response to these extreme conditions, have implemented safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of citizens. Speed limits on roads have been reduced and schedules of flights and trains adjusted to accommodate the effects of the fog. The IMD, known for its accurate weather forecasts, often issues advisories to alert residents and travelers about potential hazards. These alerts play a vital role in managing the risks associated with severe weather conditions.

The Role of Weather Forecasting

The occurrence of zero meter visibility underscores the importance of weather forecasting. Weather predictions not only inform people about the upcoming conditions but also prepare them for any disruptions in their plans. The IMD’s forecast for dense to very dense fog in the coming days is a crucial piece of information for those planning to travel in the affected areas.

This report serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the need for caution during the winter season, especially for those living in or traveling through the northern parts of India.

 

 

India Transportation Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

