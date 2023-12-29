en English
Conflict & Defence

Unprecedented Surge in Military Activity as Russia Launches Massive Air Attack on Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Unprecedented Surge in Military Activity as Russia Launches Massive Air Attack on Ukraine

In an unprecedented surge of military activity, Russia has orchestrated a colossal air attack on Ukraine, marking the most extensive since the onset of the invasion. The overnight assault engaged a record number of drones and missiles, striking multiple cities across Ukraine and resulting in widespread casualties and extensive damage.

Unprecedented Assault

The Ukrainian armed forces monitored the overnight attacks, reporting the use of various advanced weapons by Russia. The onslaught came amid a stalled counteroffensive by Ukraine and a decrease in Western aid. Russia deployed 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, causing the death of at least 18 civilians. The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept 87 missiles and 27 drones, but the damage inflicted was substantial, hitting six cities across Ukraine and causing deaths, injuries, and significant damage to buildings.

High-Level Military Activity

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, their monitoring systems displayed an unprecedented number of targets, including reports of 18 strategic bombers and various missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The Russian military assault incorporated various types of missiles, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, S-300 missiles, Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, and X-22 or X-32 anti-ship hypersonic missiles. The sheer volume of targets overwhelmed the Ukrainian Armed Forces, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure in key cities like Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv.

Call for International Support

The Ukrainian officials reported a massive Russian air attack targeting military and civilian sites across the country, causing at least 12 deaths and numerous injuries. President Zelenskiy stated that almost every type of weapon in Russia’s arsenal was used, including hypersonic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 114 out of 158 missiles or drones. The attacks have led to power cuts in several regions and damaged vital facilities, including medical facilities and residential buildings.

These escalating tensions and military operations have prompted Ukrainian officials to call for increased international support to protect against future attacks. As it stands, the conflict’s resolution remains uncertain, but what is clear is the significant impact this escalation has had on Ukraine and its people.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

