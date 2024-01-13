Unprecedented Rainfall Floods Malé City in the Maldives

In a stark demonstration of the volatile weather patterns gripping the globe, Malé City in the Maldives has been hit by record-breaking rainfall, leading to extensive flooding and substantial property damage. The national weather forecast center reported a whopping 159.3 millimeters of rain descended upon the city within a 24-hour period – the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in Male’.

Damage and Displacement

The torrential downpour submerged city streets and infiltrated homes, leading to widespread damage. In response, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was called upon to assist the affected residents. A total of 144 homes were impacted by the floods, prompting the relocation of 57 individuals from eight homes to temporary shelters for their safety.

Widespread Impact

While Malé bore the brunt of the rainfall, other areas in the Maldives were also affected. Hulhumale’ recorded 143.4 millimeters of rain, Hulhule’ received 105.4 millimeters, K. Kaashidhoo was hit with 68.3 millimeters, and both AA. Thoddoo and ADh. Maamigili reported 62.5 millimeters. AA. Thoddoo also experienced substantial rainfall, with 54.6 millimeters recorded.

Continuing Crisis

This extreme weather event in Malé follows hot on the heels of another flooding incident the previous week, which saw over 160 buildings, predominantly residential structures, sustain damage. As the frequency of these incidents increases, questions are being raised about the long-term impact of climate change on the region and how best to prepare for and respond to such events.