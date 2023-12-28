en English
Courts & Law

Unexpected Guilty Pleas from Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke in Child Abuse Case

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:49 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:05 am EST
In a startling shift of events, Jodi Hildebrandt, the former business partner of Ruby Franke, entered a guilty plea for felony child abuse charges during what was anticipated to be a preliminary hearing. This unexpected twist closely follows Franke’s own admission of guilt for identical charges only nine days earlier. The admission of guilt from Hildebrandt was unforeseen, diverging from the conventional path of a preliminary hearing, which is typically used to discern whether there is adequate evidence to proceed to trial.

Guilty Pleas and Impending Consequences

Both Hildebrandt and Franke are now looking at the legal repercussions of their actions. Their guilty pleas denote a notable point in the case, underlining the grave nature of the accusations against them. Hildebrandt, a mental health counselor based in Utah, was charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse. She pleaded guilty to all charges and agreed to consecutive prison terms for each count.

Similarly, Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony child abuse. The details of the abuse declared in Hildebrandt’s plea agreement closely mirror those in Franke’s, with minor discrepancies. One of the egregious acts admitted by Hildebrandt included coercing a 9-year-old girl to leap into a cactus repeatedly.

The Depths of Deceit

The duo ran a YouTube channel and counseling firm together, preaching honest lifestyles while concealing the maltreatment. The abuse involved using ropes, cayenne pepper, and honey to treat wounds, compelling a young girl to leap into a cactus, and tormenting a young boy. Both women confessed to telling the children they were evil, possessed, and needed punishing for redemption. In a shocking revelation, the police found two of Franke’s children, both emaciated and injured, in Hildebrandt’s Utah residence.

Public Reaction and Upcoming Sentencing

The public has reacted with shock and horror to the revelations, with Franke’s sisters issuing a statement on Instagram, endorsing the results of the investigation and confirming the children’s safety. Hildebrandt and Franke could face up to 60 years in state custody, with a maximum of 15 years for each guilty count. The sentencing is set to occur on February 20, 2024. This case serves as a grim reminder of the depths to which human cruelty can sink and the importance of transparency and accountability in the digital age.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

