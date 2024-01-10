en English
Crime

Ecuador Grants Pardons to Security Forces Amid Unified Legislative Support

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
Ecuador Grants Pardons to Security Forces Amid Unified Legislative Support

Ecuador’s National Assembly, in a unified stance, approved pardons for police and military personnel engaged in combating escalating violence. The decision, reached during a two-hour meeting with representatives from both the government and opposition, aims to strengthen the Armed Forces and Police in their fight against criminal organizations.

The resolutions, supporting the Executive and security forces, include provisions for necessary pardons and amnesties to ensure the effectiveness of their tasks. Henry Kronfle, the president of Parliament, read the resolutions, signifying a collaborative effort across parliamentary blocs.

In Ecuador, a demonstration of solidarity is underway as the private sector contributes by donating beverages and energy bars to support the Armed Forces.

The Spark: A Prison Escape

The sudden surge of violence in Ecuador seemed to be sparked by the recent and mysterious escape of a notorious gang leader, Adolfo Macías, from a low-security prison. Macías, who is known to have links with Mexico’s infamous Sinaloa Cartel, has become the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

In response to the escalating violence, President Daniel Noboa declared a national state of emergency and imposed a curfew. The government has also designated 20 drug trafficking gangs operating in the country as terrorist groups, authorizing the military to ‘neutralize’ these groups within the bounds of international humanitarian law.

The Tuesday assault on the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil marked a new peak in this wave of violence. The incident, which was broadcast live for no less than 15 minutes before the signal was cut off, will be remembered as a stark reminder of the potential dangers journalists and media personnel face, especially when reporting in real-time.

Aftermath of the Attack

Following the incident, police moved swiftly to neutralize the scene and subsequently arrested 13 individuals involved in the attack. These individuals are set to be charged with terrorism. As the dust settles, the nation grapples with the very real threat posed by these armed, domestic conflicts.

The challenges ahead for Ecuador are immense. The country continues to be rocked by a series of violent incidents, including explosions near government officials’ houses and the abductions of police officers. As Ecuador navigates through these tumultuous times, the focus is now on the government’s response and the urgent need for comprehensive structural reforms to address this escalating crisis.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

