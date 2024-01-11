en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump to Attend Trials: Accuses Democrats of ‘Cheating’ and Calls for Equal Justice

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Trump to Attend Trials: Accuses Democrats of ‘Cheating’ and Calls for Equal Justice

In a remarkable display of defiance, former President Donald Trump has publicized his intent to personally attend all his imminent trials. A series of legal challenges, including a defamation suit by writer E. Jean Carroll and federal charges in Washington, D.C., are lined up against the former Commander-in-Chief. The charges also span across state indictments in New York and Georgia, along with a trial in Florida pertaining to his alleged mishandling of classified materials.

Trump Accuses Democrats of ‘Cheating’

In a direct accusation against the Democrats, Trump termed these trials as a new form of ‘cheating’, an orchestrated attempt by the opposition to mar his political image. The ex-President asserted that these allegations are being fuelled by his robust poll numbers, thus implying a political agenda concealed within the legal proceedings.

Call For Equal Justice

In the face of these numerous legal challenges, Trump has emphasised on the principle of equal justice. He has been vocal about his belief that there should not be ‘two tiers of justice’ in the country. His comments echo a sentiment of partiality in the justice system, particularly towards him.

Trump’s Combative Stance

The former President’s decision to confront the allegations directly by attending the trials reflects his combative stance. This move could be perceived as an extension of his political narrative, where he consistently positions himself in opposition to the Democratic Party. As Trump prepares to face these litigations head-on, the world awaits the unfolding of these high-stake trials with bated breath.

0
Politics United States Watch Now
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
34 seconds ago
Azimio Leaders Criticize President Ruto's Approach to Judiciary, Pledge to Defend Court Independence
The Azimio political alliance, led by prominent figures such as Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga, has publicly denounced President Ruto’s approach to the judiciary. During a recent segment on CitizenWeekend, the leaders expressed mounting worries over perceived attacks on the courts, and vowed to protect the independence of the law courts from any form of
Azimio Leaders Criticize President Ruto's Approach to Judiciary, Pledge to Defend Court Independence
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
14 mins ago
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
16 mins ago
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Battle in Motion
2 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Battle in Motion
Jim Jordan Discusses Capitol Riot: A Stand Against Violence Amid Ongoing Convictions
5 mins ago
Jim Jordan Discusses Capitol Riot: A Stand Against Violence Amid Ongoing Convictions
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
10 mins ago
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
Latest Headlines
World News
Azimio Leaders Criticize President Ruto's Approach to Judiciary, Pledge to Defend Court Independence
34 seconds
Azimio Leaders Criticize President Ruto's Approach to Judiciary, Pledge to Defend Court Independence
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Battle in Motion
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Battle in Motion
Rest and Recovery: Unraveling the Role in Long COVID Management
2 mins
Rest and Recovery: Unraveling the Role in Long COVID Management
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
3 mins
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Jim Jordan Discusses Capitol Riot: A Stand Against Violence Amid Ongoing Convictions
5 mins
Jim Jordan Discusses Capitol Riot: A Stand Against Violence Amid Ongoing Convictions
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO
8 mins
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
9 mins
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
11 mins
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
13 mins
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app