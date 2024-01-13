Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus

Defying the wrath of Mother Nature, former President Donald Trump is poised to brave severe weather conditions to make his presence felt at the first-in-the-nation caucus in Iowa. The forecast predicts a blizzard that has already led to the cancellation and postponement of campaign activities by other GOP contenders, including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. However, Trump remains undeterred, articulating his intentions via a video message to his supporters and announcing his plans to arrive in Iowa on Saturday night, ahead of the caucus on Monday, Jan. 15.

Trump’s Campaign Strategy Amid Adverse Weather

Trump’s campaign is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a robust turnout despite the inclement weather. Putting in-person events on hold, the campaign is resorting to tele-rallies, leveraging social media, and arranging four-wheel-drive vehicles to transport supporters to caucus sites. The former president has expressed confidence in the local government’s ability to provide clear parking and drivable roads, ensuring a smooth voting process.

First-time Caucus Goers: A Key Focus

In addition to mitigating weather-induced obstacles, the Trump campaign is focusing on engaging first-time caucus-goers, primarily his supporters. With an array of caucus training sessions and ‘Commit to Caucus’ events, the campaign has been working tirelessly to secure support for Trump. Despite potential hindrances due to the weather, the campaign’s resolve to reach the Iowa caucus remains unshaken.

Impact on Caucus Participation and Results

The extreme weather has sparked questions about its potential impact on caucus participation and the subsequent results. Trump, however, views the situation optimistically. He suggests that the adverse weather might prove advantageous for his campaign, banking on the unwavering commitment of his supporters. Amidst these developments, Trump also took the opportunity to predict his victory in the Iowa caucuses and criticise President Biden.

According to a poll aggregate by The Hill/Decision-Desk HQ, Trump enjoys a significant lead in Iowa, boasting a 37-point advantage over Haley and a 21.1-point lead over DeSantis. As the caucus approaches, all eyes are on Iowa as it braces for a politically charged blizzard.