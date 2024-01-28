Tragic Incident at Virginia Beach Pier: Vehicle Plunges into Ocean, Driver Presumed Dead

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a vehicle crashed off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier and submerged into the water, with the presumed fatality of the driver. The Virginia Beach Police received the emergency call at 6:52 a.m., reporting the vehicle's plunge from the iconic wooden pier at the Oceanfront. Police spokesman, Jude Brenya, confirmed the crash, stating that the vehicle is now underwater at the pier's end.

A Witness's Account

Witnesses Kaylynn Crawford and her companion inadvertently documented the incident while filming the sunrise. Their video captured the chilling moment of the car, its brake lights flickering, driving off the pier's edge. Crawford promptly alerted the authorities, who swiftly arrived at the scene.

The pier, stretching 1,000 feet into the Atlantic, is typically barricaded by large metal gates during the winter months. Debbie Lou Hague, owner of the pier restaurant Ocean Eddie's, posited that the driver might have known the area. The route taken to evade the barriers suggests a level of familiarity with the terrain.

Recovery Efforts and Current Assumptions

As of Saturday afternoon, no bodies were retrieved from the submerged vehicle. The police are operating on the assumption that there is a deceased individual inside. Recovery work is ongoing, with hopes of extracting the vehicle either later in the day or at dawn the next day. Given the challenging nature of the recovery and the prevailing weather conditions, police are relying on private companies' assistance.

Ocean Eddie's, usually bustling with breakfast patrons, had to remain closed due to the incident. The local media has pulled a video of the incident from online platforms, waiting further information from authorities. The investigation continues, with more details expected to emerge soon.