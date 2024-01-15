Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday evening, six lives were lost in a severe road accident on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway (NH-52) near Laxmangarh, Sikar. The collision, that left five others injured, involved two vehicles, a Bolero and an Ertiga. The severity of the impact mangled both vehicles beyond recognition, painting a grim picture at the accident site.

Onlookers and Police Turn into Saviours

Upon their arrival at the scene, police personnel and local residents put their lives on the line to extract the victims from the wreckage. Battling against time, they worked relentlessly to ensure the injured received medical attention at the earliest. Their quick response in the face of adversity is a testament to human spirit and resilience.

Identification: A Daunting Task

The process of identifying the victims posed a significant challenge due to the extent of the vehicle damage. However, an ID card found in the Bolero helped confirm the identities of the victims. The card revealed that the vehicle was registered in Sikar, shedding light on the origin of the journey and the possible residence of the victims.

The Fatal Moment

According to the police, the Bolero was traveling from Laxmangarh to Sikar and the Ertiga was going in the opposite direction. The accident occurred when the Ertiga presumably crossed over the divider, resulting in the deadly collision. The victims of the accident have been named as Mulchand Jat, Yatika Gurjar, Sarita Gurjar, Ranveer Singh, Surendra Bhuria, and Keshari Devi.

The accident is a bleak reminder of the importance of road safety measures and the need for stringent traffic rules. As the investigation continues, the incident underscores the urgency of addressing the issue of road safety, advocating for responsible driving, and improving highway infrastructure to prevent such tragedies in the future.