en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia

On the afternoon of Friday, January 12, heavy rainfall on the Medellín-Quibdó highway in the municipality of Carmen de Atrato (Chocó) triggered four landslides along this route, one of them involving the collapse of thousands of cubic meters of soil onto a house and several vehicles. This resulted in at least 18 fatalities and 30 injuries.

The most severe incident occurred in the El 17 sector, where, according to witnesses, several individuals were taking shelter from the rain in a residence when the landslide occurred.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide, Severing Connectivity Between Cities

The landslide was instigated by relentless rainfall in the region, leading to a complete barricade of the road. This has not only severed the connectivity between the two cities but also posed significant impediments to emergency response and recovery operations.

Carmen de Atrato Mayor Jaime Arturo Herrera stated that, as of the close of this edition, 18 individuals have been confirmed deceased, while at least 30 have been transported to healthcare centers. This occurred amidst urgency to move the bodies to a location with vehicles for transportation.

Mayor Herrera emphasized the significant and profound impact of the tragedy, describing the situation in Chocó as very delicate.

A video posted on social media captured the landslide engulfing cars waiting for clearance in Las Toldas, on the Medellín-Quibdó road, where a landslide had already occurred.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are in full swing as authorities scramble to reach those marooned by the landslide. The scope of the disaster has mobilized various organizations and agencies in managing the crisis. Notable among them are the Colombian authorities, including the Vice President and Governors of Antioquia and Chocó.

At least 30 army rescue engineers from the Army are underway to address the emergency in the Chocó department, utilizing their specialized capabilities with canine teams and drones to support the affected community.

0
Accidents Climate & Environment Colombia Watch Now
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
8 mins ago
Governor Dikko Radda Mourns Katsina Bus Accident Victims, Pledges Improved Road Safety
On a tragic Friday, a journey that began with the hum of an 18-seater bus and the shared anticipation of passengers heading to Abuja from the Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State, ended in disaster. An unexpected mishap claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two innocent children and the bus driver. A routine
Governor Dikko Radda Mourns Katsina Bus Accident Victims, Pledges Improved Road Safety
Construction Worker Killed, Two Injured in Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna
37 mins ago
Construction Worker Killed, Two Injured in Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Six ANC Supporters En Route to Anniversary Celebrations
41 mins ago
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Six ANC Supporters En Route to Anniversary Celebrations
Fire Incident at Kisii School Dormitory Raises Safety Concerns
19 mins ago
Fire Incident at Kisii School Dormitory Raises Safety Concerns
China: 10 Dead, Six Missing in Henan Province Coal Mine Accident
27 mins ago
China: 10 Dead, Six Missing in Henan Province Coal Mine Accident
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
32 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Dorset Councillor Reprimanded for Mimicking Senior Officer's Accent
52 seconds
Dorset Councillor Reprimanded for Mimicking Senior Officer's Accent
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
2 mins
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon
2 mins
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far
4 mins
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far
Football's Hall of Fame Coaches Bid Farewell Amidst Sport's Evolution
4 mins
Football's Hall of Fame Coaches Bid Farewell Amidst Sport's Evolution
Boost Your Bone Health: No Gym Required
8 mins
Boost Your Bone Health: No Gym Required
Nick Opiyo on Political Affiliations and Professional Competence
8 mins
Nick Opiyo on Political Affiliations and Professional Competence
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
10 mins
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
11 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app