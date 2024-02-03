The Horrifying Truth Behind the Manipur Gang Rape and Murder Case

On May 4, 2023, a shocking incident of sexual violence and murder took place in Manipur, a state in northeastern India. Two women from the Kuki-Zo tribal community were abducted, paraded naked, molested, gang-raped and killed by a mob of men from the Meitei community, the dominant ethnic group in the state. The horrific crime was captured on video by one of the perpetrators and circulated on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation from across the country and beyond.

The Background of the Conflict

The gang rape and murder case was not an isolated incident, but a result of the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur. The violence erupted on May 3, 2023, when a large number of Meiteis staged a protest in Imphal, the state capital, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for their community. The ST status is a constitutional provision that grants special rights and privileges to certain indigenous groups in India, such as reservation in education, employment and political representation.

The Meiteis claim that they are the original inhabitants of Manipur and deserve ST status to protect their culture and identity from the influx of migrants and outsiders. However, the Kukis and other hill tribes, who already enjoy ST status, oppose the Meitei demand, fearing that it would dilute their own rights and resources. They also accuse the Meiteis of encroaching on their ancestral lands and discriminating against them.

The tension between the two communities escalated into violent clashes on May 3, when some Meitei protesters attacked Kuki villages and torched their houses and vehicles. The Kukis retaliated by blocking roads and attacking Meitei vehicles and passengers. The clashes spread to other districts and resulted in over 160 deaths and hundreds of injuries so far.

The Brutal Crime and Its Aftermath

On May 4, a day after the clashes began, two Kuki-Zo women were travelling on a bike from B Phainom village to Kangpokpi town in Kangpokpi district. They were intercepted by a mob of armed Meitei men near Nongpok Sekmai village and dragged to a nearby field. There, they were stripped naked, beaten, molested and gang-raped by several men. One of them was also shot dead on the spot. The other one succumbed to her injuries later at a hospital.

The perpetrators recorded the whole ordeal on their phones and shared it on social media platforms. The video showed the faces of both the victims and the attackers clearly. The video went viral on July 19, 2023, more than two months after the incident, triggering widespread anger and disgust among the public.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing the Kuki-Zo tribes, issued a statement condemning the "sickening act" and demanding justice for the victims. It also appealed to the central and state governments, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to take cognizance of the offence and bring the culprits to justice.

The NCW took suo motu notice of the case and asked the Manipur Police to submit a detailed report within 48 hours. The NCST also sought a report from the state government on the action taken against the accused. The Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani spoke to the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured him of all possible assistance from the central government.

The Manipur Police registered a case of abduction, gang-rape and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station and launched an investigation. They also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The Need for Peace and Justice

The gang rape and murder case has exposed the deep-rooted animosity and mistrust between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur. It has also highlighted the failure of the state administration to maintain law and order and protect the lives and dignity of its citizens. The case has also raised questions about the role of social media in spreading hate speech and inciting violence.

The case has also sparked a debate on whether granting ST status to Meiteis would resolve or aggravate the ethnic conflict in Manipur. Some experts argue that ST status would help preserve Meitei culture and identity, while others contend that it would create more divisions and inequalities among different groups.

What is clear is that there is an urgent need for dialogue and reconciliation between the Meiteis and the Kukis to end their decades-long feud and restore peace and harmony in Manipur. There is also a need for swift and stern action against the perpetrators of the gang rape and murder case to ensure justice for the victims and their families. The case should not be allowed to become another statistic in the long list of crimes against women in India.