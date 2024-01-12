Texas National Guard Seizes Control of Border Park Amid Escalating Crisis

The Texas National Guard, under orders from Governor Greg Abbott, has seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas. This unexpected move has effectively barred Border Patrol officers from operating within the area. The park is a well-known point for illegal migrant crossings and has been at the epicentre of the state's concerted efforts to tackle the escalating border crisis.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Seizure Sparks Controversy

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas highlighted that the Texas National Guard's takeover of the park was carried out without the city's consent. The sudden action has stirred up significant controversy within the community. Residents and city officials were taken by surprise, and a collective feeling of disbelief and concern has swept through the city.

Fortification Against Illegal Immigration

Advertisment

The state's forces have deployed additional razor wire and anti-climb barriers within the park, striving to deter illegal immigration. The park, once a public space, has been transformed into what some describe as a 'military encampment', complete with National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. This operation is the latest in Governor Abbott's ongoing border enforcement efforts, which have been met with criticism from both residents and federal authorities.

Escalating Tensions Between Texas and Federal Government

This seizure marks the latest escalation in a growing feud between Texas and the federal government over the handling of the border crisis. Governor Abbott's administration has been vocal in blaming President Biden's immigration policies for the situation at the border. The Biden administration has responded by suing Texas over recent legislation related to border enforcement. Amidst this, Governor Abbott's spokesperson, Renae Eze, has stated that Texas will continue to deploy National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers, along with additional barriers, to combat what they perceive as a crisis caused by federal border policies.