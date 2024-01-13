Texas National Guard Intensifies Border Security Measures; Biden Administration Responds

In an unprecedented move, the Texas National Guard has intensified its efforts to staunch the flow of illegal immigration by deploying riot shields in Eagle Pass, a city on the border between Texas and Mexico. This action is the latest in a series of measures taken by Texas to fortify its border security, including the controversial commandeering of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, which has led to restricted access to the area, even for Border Patrol agents.

Texas National Guard Seizes Control

The Texas National Guard and state troopers have taken control of a 2.5-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River, effectively blocking U.S. Border Patrol agents from patrolling the area. This has escalated the ongoing clash between state and federal authorities over the management of the Texas-Mexico border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has defended the takeover, asserting that Texas has the legal authority to control entry into any geographic location within the state. This move has been lauded by the Border Patrol union, which believes such actions enhance their operations.

Deployment of Riot Shields and Razor Wire

In response to a surge of migrant border crossings, the Texas National Guard has installed additional razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass. The state has also fenced off Shelby Park and erected razor wire, limiting federal agents’ ability to deploy mobile surveillance trucks and access a staging site for migrants. This has led to increased tensions with the Biden administration, which accuses Texas officials of obstructing Border Patrol access to a crucial stretch of the border.

The Biden Administration’s Response

The Biden administration has expressed strong disapproval of these measures, particularly the installation of miles of razor wire along the border. As a result, it has filed a new legal complaint with the Supreme Court, criticising Texas’s approach to managing the border situation. The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to order Texas to stop blocking Border Patrol agents from a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border. The Justice Department’s emergency request to the Supreme Court states that agents no longer have access to a 4-kilometer stretch of the border in the region, as the state installed concertina wire along roughly 48 kilometers near Eagle Pass.

The legal disputes between Texas and the federal government over actions taken since 2023, including the use of buoys in the international river, the installation of razor wire, and an upcoming law that will allow police to arrest migrants, continue to cause controversy and tension. The Biden administration is seeking clarification through the Supreme Court regarding Texas’s authority to set and enforce immigration policy.