Iran

Terrorist Explosions Rock Kerman, Iran on Solaimani’s Death Anniversary: 73 Dead, 170 Injured

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Terrorist Explosions Rock Kerman, Iran on Solaimani's Death Anniversary: 73 Dead, 170 Injured

On a day steeped in memory, the fourth anniversary of the death of Qassem Solaimani, a former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, Kerman, Iran, was rocked by a pair of devastating explosions. The incidents, which occurred on January 3, have resulted in a tragic death toll, with 73 fatalities reported and another 170 individuals injured. The numbers remain fluid, subject to change as more details emerge from the aftermath.

Location and Timing of the Blasts

The first explosion detonated a mere 700 meters from Soleimani’s burial site, while the second blast followed closely, erupting a kilometer away. The timing and location of these blasts, coinciding with the commemoration of Solaimani’s death, have escalated tensions in the region.

Official Response and Ongoing Investigations

The security deputy governor of Kerman has confirmed these incidents as terrorist attacks. However, the specifics of the incident, including the perpetrators behind these actions, remain unknown as no group has claimed responsibility thus far. In response, hospitals in Kerman have been put on immediate standby. Ambulance services have been activated in the surrounding regions, and recovery operations continue.

Remembering Soleimani

Solaimani, assassinated four years ago in an American airstrike in Iraq, was a significant figure in Iran’s military and played a pivotal role in regional activities. His death has been a point of contention in the region. The explosions occurred near his grave site, and authorities suspect it was a ‘terroristic’ attack. Soleimani’s death has drawn large processions in the past. The recent attacks took place during an event marking the fourth anniversary of his killing, amplifying the tragic significance of the day.

As Kerman reels from these deadly explosions, the world waits for further information, hoping for clarity in the face of such a tragic event. The search for those responsible continues, and the world watches, hoping for justice and a resolution to the rising tensions in the region.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

