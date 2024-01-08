en English
Bangladesh

Suspected Arson Razes Homes in Rohingya Refugee Camp, Thousands Left Homeless

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
A devastating inferno, suspected to be an act of arson, has wiped out nearly 800 homes in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. The incident, which unfolded on a Sunday morning, has left about 7,000 refugees without shelter, according to the United Nations refugee agency. The ramifications extend beyond the loss of living quarters to the destruction of important camp facilities, such as learning centers, mosques, and healthcare units.

The Unending Plight of the Rohingya Refugees

The camps in question are home to approximately one million Rohingya refugees who sought refuge from the brutal military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. Regrettably, these camps are no haven either. They are prone to fires, especially during the dry season, and are often plagued by violence stemming from disputes between Rohingya groups.

Investigating the Source of the Fire

The authorities have sprung into action, launching an investigation into the origins of the devastating blaze. The urgency is amplified by the fact that violent incidents and fires in the camps have been on the rise. Last year alone, over 60 refugees lost their lives in internal conflicts within these camps.

Impact on the Rohingya Community

The refugee commissioner, Mizanur Rahman, confirmed that 711 shelters were completely obliterated, and 63 more suffered partial damage. In the aftermath, displaced refugees are seeking temporary refuge in the camp’s community centers. The UN refugee agency has involved itself in the relief efforts, providing support to those left homeless.

Nitish Verma

