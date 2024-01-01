en English
India

Ministry of Home Affairs in India Declare Substantial Reduction in Terror Incidents in Jammu and Kashmir

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Ministry of Home Affairs in India Declare Substantial Reduction in Terror Incidents in Jammu and Kashmir

In a landmark announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in India declared a significant reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, with 44 cases reported in 2023, a sharp decrease from 228 incidents in 2018. R R Swain, the Director General of Police, confirmed that 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, were neutralised, leaving only 31 local terrorists. The region witnessed an 80% decline in local terrorist recruitment, and a 63% drop in terror-related incidents, marking a substantial improvement in the security situation.

Legislative Changes and Their Impact on Security

The year 2023 saw significant strides towards progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir. The Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill. Four organizations were declared as terrorist organizations, seven individuals as terrorists, and three organizations as unlawful associations. These legislative measures, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, played a pivotal role in enhancing the law and order situation in the region.

Reconstruction and Development Initiatives

Amidst the improved security environment, the government successfully conducted important events and embarked on significant development projects in the region. One such project was the reconstruction of Maa Sharda Devi Temple. The Supreme Court’s confirmation of the abolition of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir further validated the constitutional soundness of the government’s initiatives.

Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

The government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, coupled with various agreements and schemes launched in different regions, has yielded positive results. Statistics on organized stone pelting incidents related to terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir underscored the success of these initiatives. The strides made by the Ministry of Home Affairs reflect the ongoing efforts towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a safe, secure, inclusive, and self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) India.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

