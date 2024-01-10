en English
Human Rights

Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez has issued an unequivocal reminder to Israel of the necessity to comply with International Humanitarian Law during its military operations in the Gaza Strip. This comes in the wake of the terrorist acts committed by Hamas on October 7th, and the subsequent Israeli retaliation.

Protecting the Innocent Amid Conflict

Sánchez stressed the importance of distinguishing between the Palestinian population and the actions of Hamas. His comments underscore the urgent need for a clear delineation between the offensive against the militant group and the broader Palestinian community. The aim is to ensure that civilians do not suffer the collateral damage of the measures taken against Hamas.

An Appeal for Compliance with International Law

The Spanish president’s statement is a strong call for adherence to international legal standards in the conduct of military operations. He advocates for the protection of innocent lives amidst the conflict, highlighting the high civilian death toll and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. With an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the enforcement of these standards is more critical than ever.

Pursuing Long-Term Solutions

Alongside international efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading, Sánchez has called for the establishment of a Palestinian state as a long-term solution. This proposal comes amidst the displacement of the Palestinian population and the continued intensity of the conflict, despite Israel’s public assertions to scale back the war. The Prime Minister’s call underlines the complexity of the situation and the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to ensure the safety and dignity of all involved.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

