Soldier Loses Life in Army Vehicle Accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

In an unfortunate incident that occurred in the border region of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, an army vehicle en route to the camp lost control, leading to a tragic accident. The vehicle veered off course and plunged into a deep ditch in the Kassalian area of Poonch on Tuesday afternoon. The army personnel onboard, two soldiers, sustained severe injuries from the vehicular plunge.

Advertisment

Immediate Medical Attention for Injured Soldiers

Upon the occurrence of the accident, immediate medical attention was provided. The injured soldiers were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital while receiving first aid at the army's MI Room. The medical team at Army Hospital 93 Brigade Poonch took charge of the situation, ensuring the injured soldier received the best possible care.

Soldier Succumbs to Injuries

Advertisment

Despite the prompt medical intervention, one of the injured soldiers could not withstand the severity of his injuries and succumbed. His comrade, the other injured soldier, is responding well to treatment at the hospital.

The Aftermath of the Incident

The tragic incident has cast a somber mood in the district of Poonch. The exact count of injured personnel remains unknown, and further information about the details of the incident is yet to be released. The incident underscores the daily risks faced by our soldiers, even in non-combat situations, and serves as a stark reminder of their unwavering commitment to their duty.