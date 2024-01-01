en English
Disaster

Six Trapped Under Rubble After 7.6 Magnitude Earth Quake, Noto Tsunami Warnings Eased

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Six Trapped Under Rubble After 7.6 Magnitude Earth Quake, Noto Tsunami Warnings Eased

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude shook Japan, sparking fears and triggering tsunami warnings across several coastal regions. The epicentre, located off the Noto Peninsula, rattled buildings and led to a cascade of disasters including collapsed structures, trapped individuals, and damaged infrastructure. The seismic activity was so intense that it prompted advisories across most of the Sea of Japan coast and beyond, with tsunami warnings extending to North Korea, Russia, and South Korea.

From Major Tsunami Warning to Downgrade

Initially, the quake led to a ‘major tsunami warning’ for the Noto district. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported the first tsunami waves hitting Ishikawa prefecture’s Wajima port. However, after continuous monitoring of the seismic activity and relevant factors, the ‘major tsunami warning’ was eventually downgraded. This shift indicated a reduced likelihood of a devastating tsunami event, offering some relief amidst the chaos.

Aftershocks and Evacuations

Despite the downgrade of the tsunami warning, the ground continued to tremble with more than 40 aftershocks of magnitude 3.5 or stronger. In response, evacuations were urged in affected coastal areas and rivers. The authorities cautioned residents to stay prepared for further quakes and tsunamis, underscoring the unpredictability of natural disasters.

Consequences of the Quake

The earthquake’s toll was significant. Apart from structural damages and power outages, there were reports of people trapped under the rubble. In Ishikawa, at least 30 buildings had collapsed, with rescue efforts presumably underway. While no deaths or injuries were confirmed immediately, the situation remained precarious, calling for continuous vigilance and preparedness. The Indian Embassy in Japan responded promptly, setting up an emergency control room for assistance.

Preparedness for the Future

This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness. As Japan is a country frequently hit by earthquakes, the need for timely, accurate assessments of natural disaster threats is crucial. The swift reassessment and downgrade of the initial tsunami warning illustrates the importance of continuous monitoring in mitigating the potential impact of such disasters. Moving forward, it is essential that preparedness measures and infrastructural resilience continue to be strengthened, ensuring the safety of the population amidst such unpredictable calamities.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

