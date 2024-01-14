en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Shankaracharya Clarifies: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Incomplete Due to Absence of Head and Eye

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Shankaracharya Clarifies: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Incomplete Due to Absence of Head and Eye

In a turn of events that has added a new dimension to the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the four Shankaracharyas from Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat have expressed their refusal to attend the event. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand of Uttarakhand has voiced his concerns, stating that the temple is incomplete as per religious scriptures and attending the inauguration would be in violation of these sacred texts.

Temple Symbolism and Hindu Scriptures

Delving into the intricacies of Hinduism, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has explained that a temple, in essence, symbolizes the body of God. The peak is seen as God’s eyes, the ‘kalash’ or the uppermost part as the head, and the flag as the hair of the deity. He further stressed that life cannot be instilled in the temple, a ritual known as ‘pran-pratishtha’, until the structure is fully constructed. This issue has been raised with the Ayodhya Trust, urging that inauguration celebrations be held only after the temple’s completion.

Political Undertones and the Congress Stance

The refusal to attend the ceremony is not confined to the religious realm. The Congress party has also declined the invitation, echoing the stance of the Shankaracharyas. The Shankaracharya of Puri highlighted that the event has taken on a political color, given the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the inauguration ceremony.

Contrasting Views from Other Shankaracharyas

However, the views are not unanimous among the Shankaracharyas. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has acknowledged that the Shankaracharyas of Karnataka and Gujarat welcomed the ceremony but could not attend due to undisclosed reasons, expressing plans to visit the temple at a later date. The mutts of these Shankaracharyas have issued clarifications, squashing any rumours of displeasure over the pran-pratishtha and dismissing certain news reports as misleading. Further, the Dwarka Peeth of Gujarat has expressed their stance, marking the end of a 500-year dispute and emphasizing the need for proper Vedic observance during the ceremony.

0
India Society Watch Now
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
In an affirmation of India’s rich cultural heritage, the Bhajan Sandhya programme, a prestigious spiritual event held in Chandigarh, witnessed the participation of political heavyweights from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Notably, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were present at this spiritually charged gathering, which unfolded at the residence of
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
21 mins ago
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
24 mins ago
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
Delhi Imposes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles Amid Severe Air Pollution
2 mins ago
Delhi Imposes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles Amid Severe Air Pollution
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
9 mins ago
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
New Delhi Expands 24x7 Operations: 32 More Establishments Approved
10 mins ago
New Delhi Expands 24x7 Operations: 32 More Establishments Approved
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
28 seconds
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
Saskatchewan Case Highlights Urgent Need for Mental Health Advocacy
36 seconds
Saskatchewan Case Highlights Urgent Need for Mental Health Advocacy
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
1 min
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
2 mins
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State
3 mins
Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State
Black Stars Gear Up for Critical AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
4 mins
Black Stars Gear Up for Critical AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment
7 mins
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment
Social Unrest and Political Shifts in Germany Amid Government Challenges and Far-Right Popularity Surge
7 mins
Social Unrest and Political Shifts in Germany Amid Government Challenges and Far-Right Popularity Surge
Kenyan Deputy President Challenges High Court Judge's Integrity
9 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Challenges High Court Judge's Integrity
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app