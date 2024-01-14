Shankaracharya Clarifies: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Incomplete Due to Absence of Head and Eye

In a turn of events that has added a new dimension to the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the four Shankaracharyas from Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat have expressed their refusal to attend the event. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand of Uttarakhand has voiced his concerns, stating that the temple is incomplete as per religious scriptures and attending the inauguration would be in violation of these sacred texts.

Temple Symbolism and Hindu Scriptures

Delving into the intricacies of Hinduism, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has explained that a temple, in essence, symbolizes the body of God. The peak is seen as God’s eyes, the ‘kalash’ or the uppermost part as the head, and the flag as the hair of the deity. He further stressed that life cannot be instilled in the temple, a ritual known as ‘pran-pratishtha’, until the structure is fully constructed. This issue has been raised with the Ayodhya Trust, urging that inauguration celebrations be held only after the temple’s completion.

Political Undertones and the Congress Stance

The refusal to attend the ceremony is not confined to the religious realm. The Congress party has also declined the invitation, echoing the stance of the Shankaracharyas. The Shankaracharya of Puri highlighted that the event has taken on a political color, given the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the inauguration ceremony.

Contrasting Views from Other Shankaracharyas

However, the views are not unanimous among the Shankaracharyas. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has acknowledged that the Shankaracharyas of Karnataka and Gujarat welcomed the ceremony but could not attend due to undisclosed reasons, expressing plans to visit the temple at a later date. The mutts of these Shankaracharyas have issued clarifications, squashing any rumours of displeasure over the pran-pratishtha and dismissing certain news reports as misleading. Further, the Dwarka Peeth of Gujarat has expressed their stance, marking the end of a 500-year dispute and emphasizing the need for proper Vedic observance during the ceremony.