Sergei Shoigu Calls for Increased Production of High-precision Ammunition: A Move Towards Modernizing Russia’s Military Arsenal

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister, has recently issued directives for augmenting the production of high-precision ammunition and modernizing conventional weaponry. This instruction was given during his visit to the defense industry enterprise, ‘Tactical Missile Armament’, situated in the Moscow region.

Shoigu’s Visit and Directives

The visit was part of a larger assessment to examine the progress of the state defense order. The Russian Defense Minister emphasized the need to heighten the production of high-precision ammunition, stating that the main combat work is now centered on specific targets. He further instructed the corporation to enhance its focus on upgrading conventional ammunition into high-precision munitions.

Increased Production of High-demand Precision Weapons

Since the initiation of Russia’s special military operation, the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation has reportedly amplified the production of some types of high-demand precision weapons fivefold. Shoigu’s directives align with Russia’s ongoing military endeavors and the nation’s focus on fortifying its weaponry capabilities.

Implications of the Initiative

The increase in the production of high-precision ammunition and the modernization of conventional weaponry underlines Russia’s strategic military preparations. This move signifies the country’s attempts to upgrade its military arsenal to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare, thereby ensuring its readiness to respond to any potential threat.