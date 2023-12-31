Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action

In the heart of Seoul, South Korea, a protest sprung to life, echoing the rallying cries of ‘We Are All Gaza’ and ‘Gaza Genocide.’ The protestors, a microcosm of the global response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, gathered to voice their concerns over the treatment of Palestinians, particularly those within the Gaza Strip. The demonstration, a testament to the international resonance of the conflict, aimed to shed light on the humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories and to implore the global community to take decisive political action.

Normalizing Genocidal Violence

The underlying narrative of the protest revolved around the perceived normalization of genocidal violence against Palestinians by Israel. The protestors likened this to the reprehensible actions of Nazi war criminals, serving as a stark reminder of the potential for history to repeat itself. The UN Security Council’s inability to enforce a complete ceasefire in Gaza was also the subject of criticism, highlighting the perceived lack of international efforts to protect Palestinian civilians.

South Africa’s Intervention and the Role of ICJ

Adding to the chorus of international voices, South Africa has brought the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, South Africa cited violations of the Genocide Convention and called on the ICJ to initiate measures to safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people. The ICJ’s involvement in the case underscores the gravity of the allegations and the necessity for immediate action.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The application submitted to the ICJ by South Africa paints a dire picture of the situation in Gaza. It alleges genocidal acts including killings, causing serious bodily and mental harm, mass destruction of homes and residential areas, and denial of access to basic necessities such as food, water, medical care, and shelter. The report alleges that over 21,500 Palestinians have been killed since the onset of Israeli attacks on October 7, with an additional 7,780 people missing and presumed dead. The situation has been described as genocidal, with forced displacements taking place under circumstances calculated to result in the physical destruction of Palestinians. The UN Relief Works Agency has warned of a potential humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with approximately 40% of its population at risk of famine and 90% facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

