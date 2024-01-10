Senator John Fetterman Calls Out ‘Sleazeball’ Bob Menendez, Advocates Resignation

U.S. Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania has been unabashed in his criticism of his colleague, Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, openly calling him a ‘sleazeball’ and advocating for his resignation. This verbal assault has come amidst allegations of corruption against Menendez, who has refused to step down from his position.

Fetterman’s Witty Rebuttal

When questioned about Menendez’s assertion that calls for his resignation are politically motivated, Fetterman responded with a laugh. His skepticism was evident as he sarcastically referred to Menendez as a ‘victim’. He further underscored his aversion to unorthodox practices like hoarding gold bars in mattresses and stashing large sums of money at home.

“Oh, I know, yeah, he’s a victim … I think it’s my aversion to gold bars in your mattress and over $500,000 stuffed around your house.” Fetterman said. “I’ve been calling for that sleazeball, has to go. And I don’t know why we have to get rid of [George] Santos and we keep somebody like [Sen. Menendez] around.”

Fetterman has questioned the inconsistency in the political ranks. He pointed out the paradox of retaining Menendez, who is facing serious corruption allegations, while there are calls to remove Congressman George Santos for lesser offenses. This comparison paints a picture of a political environment that, according to Fetterman, harbors double standards.

Advocating for Accountability

Amid these controversies, Fetterman has been a staunch advocate for accountability within the political landscape. His comments suggest a critical stance on issues of ethics and corruption, as he pushes for the removal of individuals he perceives as problematic from positions of power. His proposal for sanctions against Senate members indicted on federal charges is a testament to his commitment to uphold integrity within the Senate.