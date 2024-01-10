en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Senator John Fetterman Calls Out ‘Sleazeball’ Bob Menendez, Advocates Resignation

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Senator John Fetterman Calls Out ‘Sleazeball’ Bob Menendez, Advocates Resignation

U.S. Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania has been unabashed in his criticism of his colleague, Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, openly calling him a ‘sleazeball’ and advocating for his resignation. This verbal assault has come amidst allegations of corruption against Menendez, who has refused to step down from his position.

Fetterman’s Witty Rebuttal

When questioned about Menendez’s assertion that calls for his resignation are politically motivated, Fetterman responded with a laugh. His skepticism was evident as he sarcastically referred to Menendez as a ‘victim’. He further underscored his aversion to unorthodox practices like hoarding gold bars in mattresses and stashing large sums of money at home.

“Oh, I know, yeah, he’s a victim … I think it’s my aversion to gold bars in your mattress and over $500,000 stuffed around your house.” Fetterman said. “I’ve been calling for that sleazeball, has to go. And I don’t know why we have to get rid of [George] Santos and we keep somebody like [Sen. Menendez] around.”

Fetterman has questioned the inconsistency in the political ranks. He pointed out the paradox of retaining Menendez, who is facing serious corruption allegations, while there are calls to remove Congressman George Santos for lesser offenses. This comparison paints a picture of a political environment that, according to Fetterman, harbors double standards.

Advocating for Accountability

Amid these controversies, Fetterman has been a staunch advocate for accountability within the political landscape. His comments suggest a critical stance on issues of ethics and corruption, as he pushes for the removal of individuals he perceives as problematic from positions of power. His proposal for sanctions against Senate members indicted on federal charges is a testament to his commitment to uphold integrity within the Senate.

0
Politics United States Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
21 seconds ago
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Dog During Arrest in Perth: A Look at the Implications
An incident in Perth has sparked a wave of discussions about police procedures and the handling of animals in similar high-pressure scenarios. During an arrest, a pet dog attacked a police officer and the suspect, leading to the officer’s decision to use lethal force against the dog. The female officer and the arrested man sustained
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Dog During Arrest in Perth: A Look at the Implications
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
5 mins ago
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
6 mins ago
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
3 mins ago
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
4 mins ago
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Enforcement Directorate Moves Court in West Bengal Attack Case
5 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate Moves Court in West Bengal Attack Case
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
2 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
2 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
3 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
3 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
4 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
4 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
4 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
5 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
5 mins
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
2 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app