Russia

Russia’s Massive Missile Attack on Ukraine Leaves 12 Civilians Dead, Many Injured

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:47 am EST
Russia’s Massive Missile Attack on Ukraine Leaves 12 Civilians Dead, Many Injured

On December 29, 2023, the tensions of the Russo-Ukrainian war escalated to a new high with Russia conducting one of its most devastating missile attacks on Ukraine. This massive assault resulted in the death of 12 civilians and injured dozens more, leaving a trail of destruction across various regions, including the capital city, Kyiv, and areas to the south and west of Ukraine.

Widespread Damage and Civilian Casualties

The strikes targeted a wide range of facilities – from critical infrastructure to industrial and military establishments, causing widespread power outages in several regions. But the attack was not limited to such strategic locations. Residential areas, private homes, and apartment buildings were also hit, triggering casualties in cities such as Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Lviv, and Kharkiv. In Kyiv, a warehouse collapse resulted in ten people getting trapped, while a maternity ward in Dnipro suffered damage, thankfully without any casualties.

Government Response and International Implications

Ukrainian officials, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, have vehemently condemned the attacks. The government has been anticipating a significant air attack on its energy system, reflecting on past instances where millions were left without power due to Russian strikes. They have urged international allies to increase their support for Ukraine, especially in terms of air defenses, as this assault has exposed the vulnerabilities of the current system despite assistance from Western allies.

Unanswered Questions and Unheard Voices

As yet, there has been no comment from Russia regarding the latest attack. The silence from the Kremlin raises questions about the intended message behind this large-scale assault and its implications for the future course of this conflict. While the immediate human cost is apparent, the long-term impact on Ukraine’s infrastructure, economy, and spirit remains an unfolding narrative.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

