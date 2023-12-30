Rescue Operation Saves 122 Stranded Fishermen on Detached Ice Floe in Minnesota

On the evening of December 29, 2023, a chilling event unfolded on Upper Red Lake, northern Minnesota. An ice floe, with 122 fishermen aboard, detached from the main body of ice, leaving them stranded amidst the icy expanse. A 30-foot gap of open water served as the menacing divide between the fishermen and the shore.

The Rescue Operation

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services responded promptly. The rescue operation, led by the Beltrami County Sheriff, Jason Riggs, was efficient and swift. In addition to the local response, state resources were summoned. However, they were later canceled due to the effectiveness of local first responders. By 7:30 p.m., the entire group was safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

During the rescue, four individuals made a perilous attempt to reach the shore via canoe. They fell into the icy waters but managed to return to the ice floe. They waited for help inside a fishing shelter, a testament to their survival instincts and the camaraderie amongst the stranded fishermen.

A Warning Neglected

The incident came in the wake of a warning from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about the thin ice on state lakes caused by unseasonably warm weather. It was noted that the precarious ice conditions had already led to at least three rescues on Upper Red Lake since December 17.

Lessons Learnt and Future Precautions

The incident has underscored the importance of frequent checks of ice thickness and preparation of contingency plans. Sheriff Riggs and the DNR have reiterated the need for ice safety while venturing onto frozen lakes. This is especially crucial for Upper Red Lake, the largest inland lake in Minnesota, located just an hour from the Canadian border.

A tragic incident was averted due to the swift response of the emergency services and the strength of the human spirit demonstrated by the stranded fishermen. However, the event serves as a stark reminder of the need to heed warnings and respect the unpredictability of nature.