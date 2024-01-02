Protests Over New Hit-and-Run Law Cause Fuel Disruptions in Maharashtra

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, long queues extend outside petrol pumps. The queues are not a result of fuel shortage, but a manifestation of growing discontent within the transport industry. The agitation stems from a new law that has ruffled the feathers of truck drivers and the transport association. The law, concerning hit and run cases, has brought regular fuel operations to a grinding halt, with the transport workers voicing their grievances through demonstrations.

Unraveling the Legal Tussle

The new law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), imposes severe penalties on drivers involved in serious road accidents who flee the scene without informing the police or administration officials. The penalties include a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Such stern provisions have incited protests among truck drivers and transport associations across various Indian states.

Protests and the Ripple Effect

The protests have resulted in road blockades, attacks on police, and significant disruptions in fuel transportation. The fallout has been far-reaching and palpable. Petrol pumps in cities like Nagpur, Thane, and Dharamshala have witnessed long queues due to vehicles scrambling to get fuel. The movement of essential commodities has been affected, and commuters have faced notable inconvenience.

A Look Ahead

Protests began on New Year’s day and have since been causing interruptions in fuel supply and traffic jams. The truck drivers’ fear that the new law will discourage drivers from their duty and deter new ones from entering the profession. The situation in Nagpur echoes the broader unrest that can ensue within the transportation sector when legal reforms are seen to negatively impact those working within the industry. As the drivers and transport association continue to make their grievances known, the authorities will need to find a solution that balances the need for road safety and the concerns of the transport industry.