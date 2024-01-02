en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Protests Over New Hit-and-Run Law Cause Fuel Disruptions in Maharashtra

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
Protests Over New Hit-and-Run Law Cause Fuel Disruptions in Maharashtra

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, long queues extend outside petrol pumps. The queues are not a result of fuel shortage, but a manifestation of growing discontent within the transport industry. The agitation stems from a new law that has ruffled the feathers of truck drivers and the transport association. The law, concerning hit and run cases, has brought regular fuel operations to a grinding halt, with the transport workers voicing their grievances through demonstrations.

Unraveling the Legal Tussle

The new law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), imposes severe penalties on drivers involved in serious road accidents who flee the scene without informing the police or administration officials. The penalties include a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Such stern provisions have incited protests among truck drivers and transport associations across various Indian states.

Protests and the Ripple Effect

The protests have resulted in road blockades, attacks on police, and significant disruptions in fuel transportation. The fallout has been far-reaching and palpable. Petrol pumps in cities like Nagpur, Thane, and Dharamshala have witnessed long queues due to vehicles scrambling to get fuel. The movement of essential commodities has been affected, and commuters have faced notable inconvenience.

A Look Ahead

Protests began on New Year’s day and have since been causing interruptions in fuel supply and traffic jams. The truck drivers’ fear that the new law will discourage drivers from their duty and deter new ones from entering the profession. The situation in Nagpur echoes the broader unrest that can ensue within the transportation sector when legal reforms are seen to negatively impact those working within the industry. As the drivers and transport association continue to make their grievances known, the authorities will need to find a solution that balances the need for road safety and the concerns of the transport industry.

 

 

0
Business India Law Protests Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lloyds Metals Reports Significant Surge in DRI and Iron Ore Production

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, Not Fundamentals

By Rafia Tasleem

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation ...
@Business · 4 mins
UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation ...
heart comment 0
The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace
Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval

By BNN Correspondents

Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval
BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth

By Geeta Pillai

BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos
Latest Headlines
World News
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
2 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
3 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
4 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
4 mins
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
4 mins
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
5 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
5 mins
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
6 mins
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
6 mins
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
16 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
39 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
44 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
46 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
55 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app