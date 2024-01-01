en English
Protests

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Pivot from JFK to LaGuardia Amid NYPD Resistance

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Pivot from JFK to LaGuardia Amid NYPD Resistance

As the New Year’s Eve rang in, New York City’s airports became the latest battleground for pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Initially congregated at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) as part of the “Flood JFK” movement, they faced obstruction from the New York Police Department (NYPD) preventing them from carrying out their planned blockade. However, displaying resilience and adaptability, the protestors made a strategic pivot in their protest strategy. They relocated their demonstration approximately 9 miles away to LaGuardia Airport, aiming to continue their demonstration in support of Palestinian causes despite facing resistance at their initial location.

Escalating Protests in Response to Israel-Hamas War

The protests have been escalating across the United States since October in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. On New Year’s Eve, Palestinian supporters gathered in New York City to call for a ceasefire from Israel in the Gaza region. Similar protests have erupted in various cities across the nation since the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

Strategic Pivot from JFK to LaGuardia

Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked AirTrain access to JFK Airport and began their journey towards LaGuardia Airport on the Grand Central Parkway. This move demonstrated a significant tactical shift, aiming to continue the protests despite facing resistance at JFK. The NYPD had warned passengers to arrive early for any New Year’s Day flights at JFK Airport due to the planned pro-Palestinian protest. However, the protestors managed to cause traffic chaos not only at JFK but also at LaGuardia Airport by blocking major thoroughfares and highways, leading to significant travel delays for New Year’s Day travelers.

Protests Organized by Within Our Lifetime

The protests were organized by Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led activist group. The group’s actions came just days after 26 protesters were arrested for blocking the Van Wyck Expressway. Last week, Palestinian protesters briefly blocked the entrances to JFK airport, leading to 62 arrests. The NYPD had advised travelers to plan their travel ahead of time and be prepared for delays due to the planned protests. Despite these warnings, the protestors successfully caused significant disruptions, marking a turning point in their demonstration strategy.

Rizwan Shah

