Protests

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Roads Outside British Parliament, Demand Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Roads Outside British Parliament, Demand Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

On January 6, 2024, a pro-Palestinian protest erupted in London, creating a blockade near the British parliament. The demonstration was a call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The struggle, which escalated following a Hamas attack on October 7, has left a reported 1,200 Israelis dead, according to Israeli officials, and over 22,700 Palestinians dead due to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, as per Palestinian health officials.

Protests Erupt Amidst Heightened Conflict

The London protest witnessed a clash between the participants and the police as they were prevented from marching across Westminster Bridge and subsequently occupied nearby roads. The police enforced a legal order to limit the protest location and threatened arrests for non-compliance after 3 p.m. The demonstration was organized by the Free Palestine Coalition, which called for a cessation of UK arms sales to Israel and urged for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Protestors Demand Stronger Stance Against Israel

With the British parliament set to reconvene after the Christmas break, the protestors aimed to pressure politicians to take a stronger stance against Israel. Britain has not yet called for an immediate ceasefire, with Foreign Minister David Cameron suggesting that a ceasefire without a longer-term peace plan may only serve to exacerbate the violence. The protest also featured smaller marches in cities and towns across the country as well as a ‘mass die-in’ on Westminster Bridge.

Global Voices Echo in Solidarity

Similar protests also took place in Belfast and Dublin, signifying the global solidarity with Palestinians. The protests in London were not only a demand for an immediate ceasefire but also a political signal to the UK Government that the issue of Palestine should be a political priority. A recent YouGov poll showed that 76% of Britons support a ceasefire, painting a picture of the public’s sentiment towards the conflict.

As the world watches the turmoil unfold, the echoes of the protest resonate far beyond the streets of London, demanding not just an immediate ceasefire but a long-term solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

