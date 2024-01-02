en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Prime Minister Modi Significant Visits Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
Prime Minister Modi Significant Visits Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

On January 2, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant journey to Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Prime Minister’s visit, often a precursor to major regional or national developments, has the city buzzing with anticipation. Despite the lack of specifics about his agenda, the presence of other eminent dignitaries highlights the importance of this visit.

Modi’s Ambitious Itinerary

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, aims to inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, participate in the convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University, and lay the foundation for several railway and road projects. Additionally, he plans to inaugurate petroleum and natural gas projects and a 500-bed boys hostel at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, marking a significant stride towards infrastructural development in the region.

A Boost for the Aviation Sector

The new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore, stands as a symbol of progress. With the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours, it promises to significantly enhance passenger convenience. The Prime Minister’s inauguration of this state-of-the-art terminal underscores the central government’s commitment to bolstering the aviation sector.

Focus on Education and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Modi’s visit also extends to the realms of education and infrastructure. His presence at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University is a testament to the importance placed on higher education. The inauguration of the 500-bed boys’ hostel ‘AMETHYST’ at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli further emphasizes this focus. In addition, the foundation stone laying of crucial railway and road projects signifies a push towards improved connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, is marked by a series of inaugurations and foundation laying ceremonies, indicating a strong focus on infrastructure development, education, and aviation enhancements. The visit, which comes after BJP’s recent election victories, is expected to motivate party workers and the public alike, projecting a strong BJP presence in Tamil Nadu.

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi

By Ayesha Mumtaz

YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Bus ...
@Business · 19 mins
EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Bus ...
heart comment 0
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
4 mins
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
Budget Increase Amidst Economic Struggles: Nigerian Citizens Called to Protest
5 mins
Budget Increase Amidst Economic Struggles: Nigerian Citizens Called to Protest
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
18 mins
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
19 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
19 mins
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
19 mins
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
19 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
19 mins
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
20 mins
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
19 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app