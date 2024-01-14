en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi’s Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India’s Future

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
PM Modi’s Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India’s Future

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, an emblematic harvest festival celebrated with zest in South India, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring speech. His words not only highlighted the festival’s significance as a symbol of national unity but also resonated with his vision for a developed India by 2047, a century after it won its independence.

Unity in Diversity: The Pongal Perspective

PM Modi emphasized the rich tapestry of India’s unity in diversity as he addressed a programme celebrating the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His address was symbolic of his belief in the power of unity and the strength it brings to the nation’s progress. He drew connections between Pongal’s ethos and the emotion of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, which translates to ‘One India, Great India’. According to him, this sentiment of unity is the backbone that will support the development of India in the forthcoming decades.

Pongal: A Festival of Thanksgiving and Unity

Pongal marks the beginning of the sun’s northward journey, known as Uttarayan. This transition symbolizes the onset of longer days, bringing with it the hope of a fruitful harvest. The festival is seen as a time of thanksgiving, offering gratitude to nature for its bountiful gifts. Traditional foods and rituals are an integral part of Pongal, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of India. PM Modi’s proclamation during Pongal is a testament to the incredible diversity and unity that India embodies.

2024 Pongal: A Nod to India’s Future

In the PM’s Pongal speech, he likened the unifying spirit of the festival to the collective strength needed for India’s progressive journey towards 2047. He wished for happiness, prosperity, and contentment for all Indians, expressing his personal joy in celebrating Pongal with his own kith and kin. The celebration of Pongal in 2024, under the aegis of PM Modi, thus served as a reminder of the collective journey that India is undertaking towards a developed future.

0
India Society Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
In a recent public statement, Supriya Sule, a key member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has brought into focus the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) increasing tendency to rely on former Congress leaders. This comes in the wake of Milind Deora’s notable departure from the Congress, sparking speculations of him joining the Shiv Sena, a
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
3 mins ago
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
4 mins ago
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Iconic Indian Film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Honored by The Academy
2 mins ago
Iconic Indian Film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Honored by The Academy
Home Automation in 2024: The Dawn of a Smarter Living
2 mins ago
Home Automation in 2024: The Dawn of a Smarter Living
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
3 mins ago
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
2 mins
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
2 mins
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
2 mins
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
2 mins
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
3 mins
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
3 mins
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
4 mins
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
4 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
4 mins
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
37 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app