PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya’s New Airport and Railway Station, Boosting City’s Modernization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Ayodhya on December 29, 2023, inaugurating a new airport and railway station that epitomize development and modernization. Ayodhya, a city deeply rooted in India’s cultural and religious heritage, is being transformed into a hub of connectivity and tourism, with these infrastructural advancements expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy.

New Infrastructure Blooms in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya airport and Ayodhya Dham railway station, developed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore and ₹240 crore respectively, are central to the PM’s visit. The airport, with a capacity to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually, is graced with local art, paintings, and murals that depict the life of Lord Ram, enhancing its cultural impact. The railway station, now known as Ayodhya Dham junction railway station, is a testament to the city’s evolving transport landscape.

Modi’s Visit: A Day of Inaugurations and Inspections

Beyond the airport and railway station, Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various other development projects worth ₹15,700 crore. These included the strengthening and upgradation of the Khutar to Lakhimpur section of NH 730, the four-lane widening of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass Varanasi Ghaghra Bridge, and capacity enhancement of the LPG plant in Trishundi Amethi district. Notably, Modi flagged off new category of superfast passenger trains, the Amrit Bharat Express, and six new Vande Bharat Express trains, fortifying rail infrastructure in the region.

A Cultural Celebration and Security Measures

Modi’s visit was marked by cultural vibrancy and robust security arrangements. Over 1,400 performers presented folk art and cultural programmes along the route from the airport to the railway station. In conjunction with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Security Guard (NSG) unit, over 5,500 police officers and personnel were deployed in Ayodhya.

This visit is a significant stride in the government’s ongoing efforts to promote development in key cultural cities across India. It not only reinforces the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and modernization but also pays homage to the rich cultural and religious heritage of Ayodhya.