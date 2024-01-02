PM Modi Graces Bharathidasan University Convocation Amidst His Southern Tour and National Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, celebrating academic success and espousing the importance of education. Alongside him were Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, adding gravitas to the event. During his address, Modi lauded the achievements of Indian musicians and artists on the international stage, subtly underscoring the country’s cultural prowess.

PM Modi’s Two-Day Southern Visit

Modi’s appearance at the convocation was part of a larger two-day visit to the southern part of the country, during which he inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects. These projects, spanning the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors, represent an investment of over Rs 19,850 crore. A highlight of his visit was the inauguration of the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

Interaction with Students and Community Engagement

At the convocation, Modi interacted with students and recognized gold medal winners, fostering a close connection with the youth. He emphasized the increase in patents and the doubling of airports, reflecting on the country’s progress and the role of the younger generation in propelling India forward. His visit, marked by warmth and a resounding reception, was well received by both the state leaders and the public.

