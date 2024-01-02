en English
PM Modi Graces Bharathidasan University Convocation Amidst His Southern Tour and National Events

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, celebrating academic success and espousing the importance of education. Alongside him were Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, adding gravitas to the event. During his address, Modi lauded the achievements of Indian musicians and artists on the international stage, subtly underscoring the country’s cultural prowess.

PM Modi’s Two-Day Southern Visit

Modi’s appearance at the convocation was part of a larger two-day visit to the southern part of the country, during which he inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects. These projects, spanning the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors, represent an investment of over Rs 19,850 crore. A highlight of his visit was the inauguration of the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

Interaction with Students and Community Engagement

At the convocation, Modi interacted with students and recognized gold medal winners, fostering a close connection with the youth. He emphasized the increase in patents and the doubling of airports, reflecting on the country’s progress and the role of the younger generation in propelling India forward. His visit, marked by warmth and a resounding reception, was well received by both the state leaders and the public.

Looking Beyond the Convocation

While the convocation and Modi’s visit were significant, other notable events were unfolding in the country. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea from Sanjay Kundu regarding his removal as the Himachal Police chief. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation sought to annul the Gazette notification issued by the Centre on December 28, 2023, pertaining to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. The country also mourned the passing of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda, a stalwart in legal education and a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA. In the political sphere, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh requested a meeting with the Election Commission of India to discuss Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trails.

Education Environmental Science India Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

