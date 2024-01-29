PM Modi Addresses Academic Stress at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

India's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a cornerstone in addressing academic stress and challenges faced by students, parents, and teachers. With over 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents participating in the 2024 edition, the event has gained notable traction and significance.

The Prime Minister's Address

In his address, Modi brought up several pressing issues affecting students. He touched upon the harmful impact of parental and peer pressure, the importance of healthy competition, and the need to instill resilience in children. He underscored the pitfalls of comparing children to others, advising parents not to view their child's report card as a reflection of their own success or failure. Modi stressed the importance of setting achievable goals and gradually improving performance, advocating for a balanced approach to academic preparation.

Role of Teachers and the Issue of Gadgets

Delving deeper into the role of teachers, Modi emphasized the need for a positive and supportive relationship between educators and learners. He urged teachers to extend their support beyond the curriculum, creating a conducive environment for students to seek guidance. In the context of the modern digital age, he addressed the issue of excessive use of gadgets, stressing the importance of balancing academic pursuits with leisure activities.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' - A Platform for Innovation

The event also served as a platform for students to showcase their innovations and technological solutions, providing insights into their perspectives on various sectors such as land, water, space, and AI. This interaction highlighted the innovative capabilities of the youth, positioning them as key players in shaping India's future.

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program reflects the government's commitment to improving the educational landscape. With a record 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal, the event stands as a testament to the government's efforts to connect directly with students, offering guidance and support to navigate the challenges of examinations. The event's evolution, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrates its adaptability and resilience in catering to the needs of students and educators.