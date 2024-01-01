en English
Health

Plight of Premature Babies in Gaza: Suffering Amidst War, Infections, and Poverty

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
In the wake of relentless conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Sahloul family, like many others, is grappling with a dire situation. The family’s three premature infants are in a critical condition, battling severe infections. These tiny fighters are currently under intensive care at Nasser Medical Hospital and the Jordanian hospital in Khan Younis.

The Sahloul family, a household of six children—three of whom are also struggling with various health complications like heart conditions—is grappling with the hard-hitting consequences of war. The family’s current dwelling is a makeshift tent, a far cry from a nurturing environment for the children who are battling disease. The scarcity of food, water, and medicine is exacerbating their health issues, making recovery a far-fetched dream.

The Struggle for Care

The Gaza Strip’s health system is in shambles, with hospitals heavily damaged, under-resourced, and ill-equipped to function effectively. The ongoing occupation poses additional barriers to the Sahloul family and many others, hindering their ability to procure much-needed medical care from outside the Gaza Strip. The situation is further strained by the increasing numbers of wounded and injured pouring into the hospitals, stretching the already thin resources.

The Sahloul family’s plight is a heartbreaking tale of survival amid the ravages of war. The children’s mother, her spirit unyielding despite the odds, is making a desperate appeal. She seeks help to provide full care for her children and facilitate their travel for medical treatment—a lifeline that could save their lives. Her plea echoes in the hearts of those who hear it, stirring a call to action.

Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

