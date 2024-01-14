en English
India

Picnickers Encounter Elephant Herd Fleeing Fire in Assam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Picnickers Encounter Elephant Herd Fleeing Fire in Assam

In the serene setting of Assam, close to Guwahati, an unexpected encounter unfolded on a Saturday afternoon. A group of picnickers, engrossed in their revelry, were abruptly pulled back into reality when a herd of elephants intruded upon their leisurely getaway. The captured video footage, now circulating on various online platforms, illustrates the thrilling scene with seven to eight elephants making their way across the forest.

A Swift Escape Amidst Chaos

The picnickers, understanding the gravity of the situation, promptly abandoned their picnic spot. They hastily boarded a bus, leaving behind the tranquil forest now resonating with the thunderous footsteps of the elephants. The elephants, in their majestic stride, showed an incredible sense of calm amidst the pandemonium. Despite the sudden invasion of their territory, the herd displayed no signs of aggression towards the shocked humans, and, fortunately, there was no direct confrontation between the two groups.

Fire: The Catalyst of the Encounter

Behind the elephants’ hurried movement lay a tale of fright and displacement. The Khambrenga wetland, the peaceful camping spot of the herd, had been engulfed in a fire. This fire, not a natural disaster, but a man-made catastrophe, was set ablaze by local villagers. The blaze terrified the elephants, causing them to flee their habitat and inadvertently stumble upon the picnickers.

An Incident Amidst Festivities

This incident coincided with the picnic season in Assam, a time marked by merriment and celebration. It was the onset of the Bihu festival, a significant cultural event in the region. The unexpected encounter, thus, added an unwelcome surprise to the festive season. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between human activities and wildlife, and the need for us to respect and protect the habitats of these magnificent creatures.

India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

