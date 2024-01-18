Spain's President Urges Global Consistency for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine During Davos Summit

The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has emphasized that the stability of the world is at stake in the conflicts occurring in Ukraine and Gaza. Therefore, he has called for avoiding mistakes, as he believes has happened in the past in other places, and advocating for consistent adherence to the same principles everywhere.

Advertisment

During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stressed the importance of avoiding mistakes made in the past in various global conflicts. He called for consistency in defending principles and values when violations occur, emphasizing the need for promoting dialogue, upholding the rule of law, and striving for peace.

Sánchez Boosts Spanish Agenda at Davos with Cisco Meeting

The Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez officially kick-started his agenda at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland by meeting with Chuck Robbins, the CEO of Cisco. This strategic rendezvous not only aims to fortify relations and attract investments to Spain but also underscores the country's focus on digital transformation.

Advertisment

Sánchez Champions Tech Agenda at Davos, Embracing Innovation Drive

The President's participation in the Forum is emblematic of Spain's commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Sánchez is slated to meet with other tech magnates, including representatives from Google, emphasizing Spain's economic prospects and reform agenda. The Spanish Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, José Luis Escrivá, is also advocating for Europe to take more risks in innovation at the Forum.

Unraveling the Technological Tapestry

The impact of Artificial Intelligence on society is a key theme being explored at the Forum. Sánchez's meetings with top executives from Intel and Qualcomm further underline the Spanish government's commitment to cybersecurity education and its recognition of the transformative power of technology. The President's engagements are not confined to tech leaders but also extend to pharmaceutical and energy companies, thereby diversifying Spain's investment portfolio.