Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Iran’s Kerman

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attacks in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in an official statement.

On January 3, 2024, a ceremony commemorating the fourth death anniversary of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander General Qasem Soleimani turned tragic. A series of twin bombings at the Martyrs Cemetery in Kerman, Iran, resulted in 103 fatalities and nearly 200 injuries. The attack occurred amidst a gathering of hundreds of Iranians who came to pay tribute to Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020.

Blasts Shatter Commemoration Ceremony

The deadly explosions took place near the tomb of the assassinated general during the ceremony marking his killing. Iranian officials have labeled the incident as a ‘terrorist attack.’ The exact cause of the explosions remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility yet. The Iranian Tasnim News reported that the bombs were apparently detonated remotely, adding a chilling precision to the act of terror.

Implications and Tensions

The attack sends ripples of tension through an already volatile Middle East. The bombings mark the deadliest militant attack on Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, prompting Iranian leaders to promise a harsh response to the culprits. As investigations continue, the world watches closely, understanding that the repercussions of this act of terror could reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape.