Iran

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Iran’s Kerman

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Iran’s Kerman

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attacks in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in an official statement.

On January 3, 2024, a ceremony commemorating the fourth death anniversary of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander General Qasem Soleimani turned tragic. A series of twin bombings at the Martyrs Cemetery in Kerman, Iran, resulted in 103 fatalities and nearly 200 injuries. The attack occurred amidst a gathering of hundreds of Iranians who came to pay tribute to Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020.

Blasts Shatter Commemoration Ceremony

The deadly explosions took place near the tomb of the assassinated general during the ceremony marking his killing. Iranian officials have labeled the incident as a ‘terrorist attack.’ The exact cause of the explosions remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility yet. The Iranian Tasnim News reported that the bombs were apparently detonated remotely, adding a chilling precision to the act of terror.

Implications and Tensions

The attack sends ripples of tension through an already volatile Middle East. The bombings mark the deadliest militant attack on Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, prompting Iranian leaders to promise a harsh response to the culprits. As investigations continue, the world watches closely, understanding that the repercussions of this act of terror could reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape.

Iran Pakistan Terrorism Watch Now
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

