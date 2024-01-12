Pakistan Army Chief Inaugurates Second Chapter of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park

At the inauguration of the second chapter of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon in Karachi, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, lauded the project as a strategic national initiative geared towards driving technological advancement and fostering self-reliance. As the chief guest, Munir underscored the potential of NASTP to engage the nation’s youth, harnessing the power of future generations to catalyze development across the country.

Strategic Significance of NASTP

Highlighting the strategic significance of NASTP, Munir praised the project as a potential game-changer for the country. He commended the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), its leadership, and personnel for achieving the milestone of establishing NASTP Silicon, which stands as a testament to their dedication and commitment. The Chief of Army Staff lauded the PAF’s efforts, attributing the successful inauguration of NASTP Silicon to their unwavering resolve and dedication to the nation.

NASTP: A Vision for the Future

The Chief of Air Staff outlined his vision for NASTP, aspiring to transform it into a leading hub for Aerospace, Cyber, and IT. With a focus on design, research, and development, and innovation in emerging and disruptive technologies, the project aims to yield significant social, economic, security, and scientific benefits. The vision for NASTP is rooted in the belief that technological advancements can serve as a powerful engine for national growth and prosperity.

A Warm Welcome and a Visit to the Corps Headquarters

Upon his arrival, Munir was extended a warm welcome by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Following the event, the Chief of Army Staff visited the Corps Headquarters in Karachi, where he was briefed by the Corps Commander on operational readiness, training, and welfare measures for troops and the families of fallen soldiers. The visit to the Corps Headquarters underscored Munir’s commitment to the welfare of the armed forces and their families, further cementing his dedication to the nation.