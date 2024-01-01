Overcrowded Train Sparks Protest at Gurugram Railway Station

A routine Sunday evening took an unexpected turn at the Gurugram Railway Station when a group of passengers headed to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan stirred a disruption. The root cause: an overcrowding issue with the Chetak Express train. The incident unfolded at approximately 8:10 pm, as the train, running its usual course from Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Udaipur City, pulled into the station.

Overcrowding Sparks Protest

With the Chetak Express already filled to its brim, the passengers inside turned a deaf ear to the pleas of those waiting to board, refusing to open the train’s doors. Their refusal ignited a spark of indignation among those left stranded on the platform. The result: a spontaneous sit-in protest on the railway tracks, effectively halting the train’s departure.

The Standoff and Resolution

The standoff lasted for a tense half an hour. The train, held hostage to the protest, could only resume its journey after the intervention of the railway station administration and the railway police. Their efforts to resolve the situation involved a series of discussions between the protesting passengers and the authorities. The clock had ticked to 8:40 pm when the train finally pulled out of the station.

Police Confirm the Incident

The police confirmed the event, further detailing the measures taken to pacify the passengers and resume normal operations. The incident, while causing a temporary disruption, was tackled efficiently, ensuring the Chetak Express continued on its journey, albeit with a slight delay.